Rains to grip most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms and stiff wind will grip most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 21.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions in the morning.



Hail is forecast for Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists predict fervent heat in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau region.