Rains to his northwestern Kazakhstan on May 4, 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today. Only western, northwestern and northern parts of the country will be doused by rains, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 23 mps will batter North Kazakhstan region.



Gusty wind and dust storm are expected in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions as well.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit South Kazakhstan, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.



It will be partly cloudy in Astana. Western and southwestern wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps is forecast for the Kazakh capital. Mercury will go down to +10, +12°C at night and +23, +25°C at daytime.



Partly cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Almaty. Mercury will go down to +5, +7°C at night and +21, +23°C at daytime.