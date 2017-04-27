Rains to hit parts of country Apr 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 27, most regions of the country will be hit by local showers. Sunny weather is forecast in western and eastern parts of Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms and fog as well as strong wind are possible in some areas. Hail is predicted for southern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s sometimes reaching 23m/s in Zhambyl region.

Gusts of wind in the South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions will rise to 15-20m/s. Hail is possible there too.

Wind speed in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Almaty regions will increase to 15-20m/s.

Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Karaganda region.