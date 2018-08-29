  • kz
    Rains to hit the greater part on Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet

    11:19, 29 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for three days to come.

    As summer ends the country is set to feel autumn-like weather already in the last days of August. Cold atmospheric fronts moving from the northern regions of Western Siberia will pass through Kazakhstan and bring rains on August 30-31 to the country's greater part and heavy downpours to mountains regions of the south-east, Kazhydromet said in a release.

    Air temperature will drop from 15-23 to 8-15 digresses Celsius during the day and to 2-7 degrees Celsius in the night in the northern, central and eastern regions. It will be warmer in the south-east that is forecast to enjoy 18-25 degrees Celsius.

    The western and southern regions of Kazakhstan are expected to enjoy warm summer weather without precipitation with mercury climbing as high as 34 degrees Celsius.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
