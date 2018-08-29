Rains to hit the greater part on Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for three days to come.

As summer ends the country is set to feel autumn-like weather already in the last days of August. Cold atmospheric fronts moving from the northern regions of Western Siberia will pass through Kazakhstan and bring rains on August 30-31 to the country's greater part and heavy downpours to mountains regions of the south-east, Kazhydromet said in a release.



Air temperature will drop from 15-23 to 8-15 digresses Celsius during the day and to 2-7 degrees Celsius in the night in the northern, central and eastern regions. It will be warmer in the south-east that is forecast to enjoy 18-25 degrees Celsius.



The western and southern regions of Kazakhstan are expected to enjoy warm summer weather without precipitation with mercury climbing as high as 34 degrees Celsius.