Rains to persist in Kazakhstan in three days coming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh meteorological service Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for June 11-13.

Thus, unremitting rains dousing across Kazakhstan, except for western regions, are linked to pressure troughs through which damp and cool tropospheric air comes from the area of the Barents Sea and the North Urals. Another portion of this air will continue coming to Kazakhstan in the nearest three days.



Unsteady weather, intermittent rains and thunderstorms will dominate in most regions of the country. Heavy rainfall is forecast for southeastern parts.

Air temperature will be 3...5°С lower than normal. In western regions, the mercury will jump to +30...38°С.