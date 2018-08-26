Rains to pound Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms, hail, and stiff wind are forecast to pound most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, August 26. Northern Kazakhstan will see patches of fog. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Turkestan regions throughout the day.



Chances of hail will be high in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions will see patches of fog.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.