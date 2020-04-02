Rains to pour across Kazakhstan Apr 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most part of Kazakhstan is expected today, April 2, rainy weather. Downpours are forecast to batter the country’ southeast, mountainous region,s while the north is to face rain and snow in the nighttime, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, high wind and thunderstorms are predicted locally the countrywide.

High wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s is to grip today North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Fog and wind are to batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-25 m/s is expected in Almaty, Turkestan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is set to blanket West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.