Rains, wind strengthening expected this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the next 24 hours the anticyclone, which brought a short-term cessation of rains in most regions, will shift toward Eastern Siberia. According to Kazhydromet, it will be replaced by atmospheric fronts associated with the cyclone moving towards Western Siberia from the European Russia. First warm, and then a cold front will cause rains with thunderstorms, sometimes with a strong gusty wind and hail in most of the territory of Kazakhstan.

In the South, South-East and East Kazakhstan brief showers with thunderstorms are expected mainly in mountainous and foothill areas, temperatures here will remain 3-6 degrees above the norm, while in the rest of the territory it will be 2-4 degrees below the norm.

Forecast for Astana:

May 27: partly cloudy, short rain in the afternoon. Southeast wind 9-14 m/s, gusting up to 15-20 m/s in daytime. Night temperature +9 +11°C, and day - +24 +26°C.

May 28: partly cloudy, short rain, thunderstorm. West wind up to 9-14 m/s. Night temperature +11 +13°C, daytime +23 +25°C.

May 29: partly cloudy, short rain, thunderstorm. South-West wind up to 9-14 m/s, gusting in the afternoon up to 15-20 m/s. Night temperature +11 +13°C, daytime - +24 +26°C.

Forecast Almaty:

May 27: partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind - 0-5 m/s. Night temperature +14 +16°C, day temperature +26 +28°C.

May 28: partly cloudy, short rain in the afternoon, thunderstorm. Wind 0-5 m/s, gusting up to 8 m/s during the thunderstorm. Night temperature - +15 +17°C, +27 +29°C during the day.

May 29: partly cloudy, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind - 0-5 m/s, gusting up to 8 m/s during the thunderstorm. The temperature during the night +15 +17°C, and +27 +29°C during the day.