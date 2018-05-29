  • kz
    Rainy and cold weather expected in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    09:18, 29 May 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 29. Chances of precipitation, thunderstorm, stiff wind will be high in eastern Kazakhstan. Only southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions will see patches of fog.

    Probability of hail will be high in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

    Cold snap is expected in East Kazakhstan region at night.

