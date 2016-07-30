Rainy and foggy weather forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy and windy weather will stay in most parts of Kazakhstan on July 30. Moreover, fog and hail are also expected in the country, no precipitation is expected in the south and southwest of the country.

Hail is expected in Akmola and Almaty regions during the day on July 30. Fog is also a possibility in Akmola region.

Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions will have fog and strong wind today.

Hail is also expected in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will have strong wind today.

Strong wind with the possibility of hail is expected in Zhambyl region today.

Atyrau region will have hot weather today. A high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.