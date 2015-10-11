  • kz
    Rainy and windy Sunday forecast for Kazakhstan

    10:02, 11 October 2015
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and bleak wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 11. According to Kazhydromet, national forecasting service, it will be foggy in western Kazakhstan.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-22 mps will batter Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket Atyrau region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

