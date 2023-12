Rainy and windy Tuesday forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation, bleak wind and fog are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 20. Only southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Kostanay, Akmola, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions. It will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region. Fog will blanket some areas of Kostanay and Zhambyl regions.