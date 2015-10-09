Rainy and windy weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains, fog, and stiff wind are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 9. According to Kazhydromet, eastern, southeastern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Winds will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 22-25 mps in Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket some parts of Kostanay region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.