Rainy and windy weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sep 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and stiff wind are forecast for Kazakhstan on Thursday, Sep 29. Heavy rainfall will strike western regions. Fog is predicted for some areas of western and north-western regions.

According to Kazhydromet, gusts of wind in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions, in the daytime in Atyrau, North Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.



Fog is predicted for West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Wind speed in South Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20 m per s. Dust storm is expected there too.



Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan region, in most parts of Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and in parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions.