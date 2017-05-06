Rainy and windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is expected almost in all regions of Kazakhstan with rains to douse some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, hail is possible in northern regions. Sunny weather will dominate in western regions only. Fog and strong wind are forecast in parts too.

Gusts of wind in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-25m/s.

Wind speed in Akmola region will rise to 15-20m/s. Hail is possible in the daytime.

Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will hit Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty regions in the daytime.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are predicted for the North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Almaty regions.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Astana. Rains and thunderstorms are forecast too. In the daytime, gusts of wind will increase to 15-20m/s.