Rainy and windy weather predicted in Kazakhstan Mar 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of Kazakhstan will be hit today by strong wind and frontal-type precipitation. Fog and black ice will dominate across the country too. Western and northern regions only will enjoy sunny weather this day.

According to Kazhydromet, fog, black ice and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for the West Kazakhstan region.

Fog, thunderstorm and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Karaganda and Akmola regions. Black ice will cover roads there too.

Foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per s) is forecast in Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

Fog is expected in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in the daytime in South Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in Atyrau region will rise to 15-20 m per s in the daytime.