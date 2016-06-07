  • kz
    Rainy and windy weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    10:10, 07 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and bleak wind will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 7. Fog is expected to blanket western Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

    Weather without precipitation is forecast in western, southern and northeastern parts of the country.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty and Kyzylorda regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.

