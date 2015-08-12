Rainy midweek forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only southern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, August 12. The rest of the country will be tormented by disturbed weather, occasional rains, gusty wind and hail.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Hail is expected in Karaganda, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.