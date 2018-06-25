Rainy midweek in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that three rainy days are ahead for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The cyclone transitioning from the northern parts of Kazakhstan will cause rains with thunderstorms, hail and gale wind in those parts of the country on June 26-28. The cyclone is forecast for affect central, eastern and southern parts of the country as well. Occasional rains, gusty winds and hail are in store for these parts of Kazakhstan as well. Mercury will be below the norm.



Only western Kazakhstan will see warm temperatures at 35-42°C.