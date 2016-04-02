Rainy Saturday ahead for Kazakhstan with possible thunderstorms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be hit by fog, black ice and stiff wind today, April 2. According to Kazhydromet, only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather precipitation.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Kyzylorda regions.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Aktobe and Almaty regions.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions of black ice that will cover roads in these two regions.



Thunderstorms are forecast for South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.