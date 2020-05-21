  • kz
    •

    Rainy Thursday predicted for Kazakhstan

    07:33, 21 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather persists across Kazakhstan on May 21, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Wind will increase to 15-20 mps, fog during night and morning, hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

    Squalls, hail, 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23 mps, will rule the day in North-Kazakhstan region.

    Hail and strong wind are also expected in Kostanay, Zhambyl regions of the country.

    15-20 mps wind, squalls and hail are predicted for Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

    Win will strengthen to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern areas of East Kazakhstan region.


