Rainy Thursday predicted for Kazakhstan
07:33, 21 May 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather persists across Kazakhstan on May 21, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.
Wind will increase to 15-20 mps, fog during night and morning, hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region.
Squalls, hail, 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23 mps, will rule the day in North-Kazakhstan region.
Hail and strong wind are also expected in Kostanay, Zhambyl regions of the country.
15-20 mps wind, squalls and hail are predicted for Akmola and Pavlodar regions.
Win will strengthen to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions.
Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern areas of East Kazakhstan region.