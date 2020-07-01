Rainy weather expected in Kazakhstan Jul 2-4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 2-4, Kazinform reports.

A cyclone gripping the most part of Kazakhstan will shift northeastwards over the next three days ahead. Fronts will bring thundershowers and gusty wind. Heavy rains will pour with hail predicted in some regions. Mercury will drop in the nighttime to 8…18 degrees Celsius, to 18…-28 degrees Celsius during the day. The country’s southwest will see weather without precipitations and a rise in air temperature up to 30…38 degrees Celsius.