Rainy weather expected in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation (mainly rain) throughout the country, as well as thunderstorms, wind strengthening and fog in southern regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Zhambyl region will see patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23 m/s.

As to South Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will also increase up to 15-20 m/s there.

Patches of fog are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan.