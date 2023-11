ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and thunderstorm will remain in northern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan.

Strong wind with a possibility of hail is expected in Kostanay region.

North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will have windy weather as well.

Strong wind and dust storms are expected in Mangystau region today.

Besides, strong heat is forecast for Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions.