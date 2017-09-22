Rainy weather expected in most of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation (mainly rains), thunderstorms, and fog in most regions of the country, except for the west, south, and southeast with dry weather. A widely scattered increase of wind is expected throughout Kazakhstan, with a dust storm in the south, Kazhydromet says.

Patchy fog and the wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s is predicted in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, and Aktobe regions will see strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s. Moreover, wind will turn into a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.

A high risk of fire remains in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.