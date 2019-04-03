Rainy weather forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is forecast across most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only the east of the country will enjoy fair weather. Patches of fog, stiff wind, thunderstorm, dust storm and hail will be observed in some parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions. It may gust up to 23-28 mps in Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Fog will blanket parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Turkestan region.