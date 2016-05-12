Rainy weather forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rainy weather, thunderstorms, fog and strong wind will remain in most parts of Kazakhstan.

According to "Kazhydromet", fog is expected in Akmola and Mangystau regions. Fog and strong wind are forecast for Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Strong wind is also expected in South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Low temperature is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.