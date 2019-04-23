Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Heavy rains are expected in mountainous areas of southern regions. North-western parts only will enjoy sunny weather today. Fog and gusting wind as well as thunderstorm are predicted for some areas, Kazhydromet says.

A 15-20mps will hit Turkestan region.



Patchy fog is expected in Zhambyl region.



Hail is possible both in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.



Wind speed in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions will increase to 15-20mps in the daytime. Fog will blanket some areas of Kyzylorda region as well.



Fog will descend in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind in Karaganda region will rise to 15-20mps in the daytime.



Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, North Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning.