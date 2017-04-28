Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains will douse most regions of the country on Friday, Kazakhstan's main forecaster Kazhydromet says. Sunny weather is forecast for western regions only. Thunderstorms, fog and strong gusts of wind are predicted for some areas. Hail is possible in southern and south-eastern regions.

Strong wind up to 18-23m/s is expected in Almaty region. Hail is possible there too.

Wind speed in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 25m/s in Zhambyl region in the daytime. Hail is possible in some areas.

Gusts of wind in Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions, at night and in the morning in Akmola region, in the daytime in Mangistau region will rise to 15-20m/s. Dust storm in expected in Kyzylorda region too.

Fog will cover parts of the North Kazakhstan region with wind speed increasing to 15-20m/s in the daytime. Fog is forecast for Kostanay region at night and in the morning.

Nighttime freeze is forecast for some areas of the South Kazakhstan region.

Extremely high fire risk remains in south-eastern parts of Karaganda region.