Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains will douse across Kazakhstan on May 19. Only western and southwestern regions will have sunny weather today. Thunderstorms, gusting wind, squall and hail will hit some parts. Fog will descend in some areas as well.

A 15-20mps wind will hit Almaty region. In the area of Lake Zhalanashkol, wind speed will reach 23-28mps. Thunderstorm is expected there as well.



Thunderstorm will strike North Kazakhstan region. Squall and hail are possible. Wind speed will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 23-28mps.



Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions will be hit by a thunderstorm and squall with gusts of wind to reach 15-20mps.



A 15-20mps wind, thunderstorm and hail are forecast for Pavlodar region.



Thunderstorm and hail will strike Karaganda and Zhambyl regions. Wind speed will increase to 15-20mps there.



Hail and squall, 15-20mps wind sometimes increasing to 23mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region in the daytime.



Wind speed in Turkestan region, in the daytime in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will rise to 15-20mps. Thunderstorm will strike parts of Turkestan region.



Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of Turkestan region.