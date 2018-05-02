Rainy weather in store for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains with thunderstorms are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 2. Dust storm is in store for southern Kazakhstan. Patches of fog and gusty wind will be observed countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions throughout the day.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Patches of fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



Thunderstorm is set to hit Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.