    Rainy weather in store for most regions of Kazakhstan

    07:13, 20 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rains with thunderstorms will douse most parts of Kazakhstan on August 20, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gustsof 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan,Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

    Dust storm mayhit Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will descendon parts Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

    Scorching heatwill grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions at daytime.

    High fire hazardwill linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda, parts of Zhambyl,East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
