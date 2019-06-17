Rainy weather likely across Kazakhstan on June 17
North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, thunderstorm, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second, and, perhaps, hail. In Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions, widespread thunderstorms, 15-20 mps wind, and possible hail are expected.
In Pavlodar region, patchy fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind are expected. In West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions, there will be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps strong wind.
In Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps with gusts reaching 25 mps. Besides, isolated thunderstorms and possible hail are expected.
Thunderstorms and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Aktobe regions. In Atyrau region, there will be scattered thunderstorm.
There is still a high risk of wildfire in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Turkestan regions.