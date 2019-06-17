Rainy weather likely across Kazakhstan on June 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southern, southeastern, and northwestern regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

North Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, thunderstorm, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second, and, perhaps, hail. In Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions, widespread thunderstorms, 15-20 mps wind, and possible hail are expected.



In Pavlodar region, patchy fog, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps wind are expected. In West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions, there will be a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps strong wind.

In Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps with gusts reaching 25 mps. Besides, isolated thunderstorms and possible hail are expected.

Thunderstorms and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Aktobe regions. In Atyrau region, there will be scattered thunderstorm.



There is still a high risk of wildfire in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Turkestan regions.