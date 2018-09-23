Rainy weather persists in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Sunday, the cyclone and the associated atmospheric fronts will persist, causing rains with thunderstorms in much of Kazakhstan, except for the western regions of the country, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will see patchy fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Plus, there will be a thunderstorm in East Kazakhstan region.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Zhambyl region. Besides, a thunderstorm is predicted there.

In Mangistau and Kostanay regions, patches of fog are expected in the morning.

As to Turkestan region, there will be a thunderstorm.

There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.