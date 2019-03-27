Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan in late March

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the Kazakhstan weather forecast for 28-30 March, Kazinform reports.

According to the weather forecasters, the active clouds associated with the cyclone over Uzbekistan are moving northeastwards.

"In southern Kazakhstan, it will bring rain with thunderstorm and strong gusty wind in the coming days. Moving northeastwards, the cyclone will cause precipitation, mainly rain, in the central, southeastern, and eastern regions of the country," Kazhydromet informs.



Atmospheric fronts are moving from European Russia toward western and northern Kazakhstan, where rain, sleet, fog, and ice slick are predicted. The air temperatures will remain 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above climate normal.