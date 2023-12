Rainy weather predicted in Kazakhstan on July 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Intermittent rain, thunderstorms are expected in Kazakhstan on 22 July, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps is forecasted for Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions. Wind of 17-22 mps with a dust storm will rule the day in Almaty region. Wind of 15-20 mps, fog are expected in North Kazakhstan region. Heat wave will persist in Almaty and Aktobe regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.