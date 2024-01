ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dry weather is expected in most of Kazakhstan on September 16, Kazhydromet reports.

In West Kazakhstan region, weather will be rainy with thunderstorms, dust storms, and wind will strengthen up to 15-25 m/s.

It will occasionally rain in Atyrau region.

As to Almaty region, it will also see scattered rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog is expected in East Kazakhstan and in some areas of Karaganda region.