Rainy weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Sep 7

KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Frontal type precipitation - rains and thunderstorms - and strong gusts of wind will hit the major part of the country on Wednesday. Sunny weather is forecast for southern, south-eastern, central and north-eastern regions. Fog will cover western and central regions at night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions, in the daytime in Akmola, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.



Fog will blanket Atyrau region at night and in the morning. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s there.



Fog is expected in Karaganda region at night and in the morning. Fervent heat will strike Almaty region in the daytime.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty regions, in some areas of Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.