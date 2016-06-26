Rainy weather to douse Kazakhstan Jun 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will stay in major territory of Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet. Rains (heavy rainfall in some areas), thunderstorms and stiff wind are expected today. Hail is possible.

Wind speed in Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible in North Kazakhstan.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s, thunderstorms and hail are forecast for Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Wind speed in Zhambyl region will rise to 15-20 m per s , sometimes gusting up to 23 m per s. Strong wind and thunderstorm will strike South Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions will rise to 15-20 m per s. Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.