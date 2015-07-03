Rainy weather to grip northern and eastern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that occasional rains and bleak winds may hit northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan today, July 3. According to Kazhydromet, weather without precipitation is expected in southern, southeastern and western parts of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau and Kostanay regions. Hail may hit East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, whereas dust storm is expected in Mangystau region. Extreme heat will torment residents of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Karaganda, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.