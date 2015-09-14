Rainy weather to hit most regions of Kazakhstan Sep 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy weather and strong wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on September 14. Weather without precipitation is expected in southern, western and northwestern regions of the country.

According to the Kazakh Hydrometeorological Service, strong wind (15-20 meters per second) will hit Kostanay, Pavlodar regions and Almaty region at night and North Kazakhstan region in the daytime. Some areas of Mangystau region will be stricken by thunderstorms and strong wind at 15-20 meters per second. Fog is expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.