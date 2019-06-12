Rainy weather to linger across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will persist in Kazakhstan on June 13-15, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Moist and cool air from the areas over northern seas will affect the weather conditions across Kazakhstan.



Rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty wind and sometimes hail are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. After a short warm spell, temperature will dip again countrywide. Only Mangistau region will see hot weather without precipitation.