Rainy weather to linger in Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will linger across Kazakhstan on Friday, April 5. Only the southwest of the country will enjoy fair weather without precipitation. Stiff wind, patches of fog, thunderstorm, hail, and black ice are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, Turkestan, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.



Parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Atyrau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.



Chances of hail will be high in Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.