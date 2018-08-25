Rainy weather to persist in Astana in next three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, thunderstorms, occasional rains are expected in Astana from 26th to 28th August, Kazinform has learned from the Astana city administration's official website.

On Sunday, August 26, the capital will see variable cloudiness, intermittent rains, and thunderstorms. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. In the afternoon, it may hail. The westerly, northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 14 m/s. Air temperature: +7...+9° C at night, +15...+17° C in the daytime.

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy, with occasional rains, thunderstorms. In the afternoon, hail is possible. The westerly, northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 9-14 m/s. Air temperature: +10...+12° C at night, +18...+20° C in the daytime.

Next day, August 28, there will also be variable cloudiness along with occasional rains and thunderstorms. The speed of the westerly, northwesterly wind will reach 9-14 m/s. Air temperature: +10...+12° C at night, +18...+20° C in the daytime.