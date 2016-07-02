Rainy weather to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail and bleak wind may hit some parts of the country as well, according to Kazhydromet. Only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Hail is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



Fervent heat is to grip some parts of Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.