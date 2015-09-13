Rainy weather to rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be doused by torrential rains and hit by stiff winds and hail. According to Kazhydromet, only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Winds are to hit several regions of the country, including Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind will reach 17-22 mps in Almaty region. Hail is forecast in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. It will be foggy in Mangystau region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.