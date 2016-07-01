Rainy weather to stay in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will remain in the most parts of the country on July 1.

The weather will be windy as well. The weather without precipitation is expected only in western and southern parts of the country.

Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau regions will have windy weather today, and Kostanay, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions might also have hail.

Fog in spots and strong wind with a possibility of hail are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. However, strong heat is expected in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Magystau and Karaganda regions.