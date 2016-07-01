  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rainy weather to stay in Kazakhstan

    07:46, 01 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will remain in the most parts of the country on July 1.

    The weather will be windy as well. The weather without precipitation is expected only in western and southern parts of the country.  

    Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau regions will have windy weather today, and Kostanay, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions might also have hail.

    Fog in spots and strong wind with a possibility of hail are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. However, strong heat is expected in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Magystau and Karaganda regions.

     

     

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!