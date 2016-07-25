  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rainy weather to take hold of Kazakhstan midweek

    17:00, 25 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will grip Kazakhstan in upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Chances of hail will be high as well.

    "Rain showers will persist in most regions of the country in next three days. Heavy rains will douse northern and central Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is forecast for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan tomorrow. However, it will give way to occasional rains and hail," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!