Rainy weather to unfold in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only southern regions of the country will enjoy fair weather, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



Ice slick is forecast for Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.