  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Rainy, windy weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan on Wed

    09:57, 25 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy and windy weather will rule the day in Kazakhstan today, April 25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of precipitation, including occasional rains, thunderstorm, fog, stiff wind, and hail, will be high across the country.

    Patches of fog will be observed in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Meteorologists predict that hail may douse South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorm is expected in Almaty region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!